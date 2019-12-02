Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after nine months

Olivia Jade, daughter of American actor, model, and producer Lori Loughlin, returned to Youtube on Sunday after taking a break of nine months from her channel. The lifestyle-vlogger went absent from Youtube after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted on charges related to the college admissions scandal.

The Youtuber uploaded a two-minute video, with a simple caption "hi again", where she welcomed her 1.93 million YouTube subscribers back to her channel, acknowledging that she had "been gone for a really long time." The 20-year-old mentioned that she debated for "seven or eight months" whether she should come back to the platform as she is "legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Olivia Jade in the video said, "There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I can say something when I really can't, so I'm going to leave it at that". She wants to move on with her life and "take smaller steps in the right direction", the social media celebrity added.

As per the video, the vlogger is excited to start filming and uploading content again. The two-minute video garnered more than 57,000 likes and 14,000 dislikes. She also took a screenshot of her Youtube video and uploaded it to her Instagram account, which currently has 1.3 million followers. Olivia Jade's video comes on the heels of her parents pleading not guilty to a third charge related to the college admissions scam, reported CNN.

The charge against Loughlin and Giannulli is of bribing the University of Southern California employees to get their daughters admitted. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in April to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say they paid $500,000 to a fake charity to get their daughters into USC, falsely designating them as crew recruits. The daughters did not participate in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among 11 parents who faced the additional bribery charge filed by federal prosecutors in Massachusetts, the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)