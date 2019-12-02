International Development News
Development News Edition

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after nine months

Olivia Jade, daughter of American actor, model, and producer Lori Loughlin, returned to Youtube on Sunday after taking a break of nine months from her channel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:10 IST
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after nine months
Olivia Jade (Image Courtersy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Olivia Jade, daughter of American actor, model, and producer Lori Loughlin, returned to Youtube on Sunday after taking a break of nine months from her channel. The lifestyle-vlogger went absent from Youtube after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted on charges related to the college admissions scandal.

The Youtuber uploaded a two-minute video, with a simple caption "hi again", where she welcomed her 1.93 million YouTube subscribers back to her channel, acknowledging that she had "been gone for a really long time." The 20-year-old mentioned that she debated for "seven or eight months" whether she should come back to the platform as she is "legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Olivia Jade in the video said, "There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I can say something when I really can't, so I'm going to leave it at that". She wants to move on with her life and "take smaller steps in the right direction", the social media celebrity added.

As per the video, the vlogger is excited to start filming and uploading content again. The two-minute video garnered more than 57,000 likes and 14,000 dislikes. She also took a screenshot of her Youtube video and uploaded it to her Instagram account, which currently has 1.3 million followers. Olivia Jade's video comes on the heels of her parents pleading not guilty to a third charge related to the college admissions scam, reported CNN.

The charge against Loughlin and Giannulli is of bribing the University of Southern California employees to get their daughters admitted. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in April to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say they paid $500,000 to a fake charity to get their daughters into USC, falsely designating them as crew recruits. The daughters did not participate in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among 11 parents who faced the additional bribery charge filed by federal prosecutors in Massachusetts, the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Model Khloe Kardashian is facing mixed feelings for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the couple separated ways earlier this year. On Sundays episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 35-year-old star said she is confused after her ...

Make up your minds, Merkel protegee tells new SPD leaders

The coalition deal forming the basis of Germanys ruling alliance is not up for renegotiation and the new leaders of the Social Democrats SDP must decide whether or not they want to stay in government, Chancellor Angela Merkels protegee said...

FOREX-Yen tumbles, Australian, New Zealand dollars rally on upbeat China data

The Japanese yen fell to a six-month low on Monday and the Australian and New Zealand dollars rallied after an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity raised hopes of a brighter outlook for the world economy. The euro was stead...

Britain to honour its dead with vigil after London Bridge attack

Britain will on Monday honour the two people who were killed when a militant knife man went on a stabbing spree near London Bridge in an attack that has thrust criminal justice to the centre of the election campaign.Jack Merritt, 25, and Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019