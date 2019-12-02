International Development News
Paloma Faith wants to star in 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Fleabag'

Actor Paloma Faith has expressed her desire to work in "The Handmaid's Tale" , "Euphoria" and "Fleabag". The actor, who plays sadistic sociopath Bet Sykes in TV crime drama "Pennyworth", said she would love to join the cast of the small screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel as she studied it in her school.

"I'd love to be in 'The Handmaid's Tale'. I studied it at A-level. The directing and writing are impeccable. Same for 'Euphoria'. If they do 'Fleabag' series three, I want to be in it," Faith told Britain's SFX magazine. The actor, who started her journey in the showbiz as a singer, said she is happy to do the roles of her choice and show the world that she has more to her as an artist.

"It's been great to show people that I'm not just a pop star trying to take as many opportunities as I can. I'm serious about it. So I don't know about (splitting acting and singing 50/50). At some point, I'd like 80/20, other times 20/80! It depends. ''I'm lucky that I don't have to be a jobbing actor who takes any role because I've got rent to pay. I can afford to only do the things I want," she said.

