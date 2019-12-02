International Development News
Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Model Khloe Kardashian is facing mixed feelings for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the couple separated ways earlier this year.

Khloe Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Model Khloe Kardashian is facing mixed feelings for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the couple separated ways earlier this year. On Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' the 35-year-old star said she is confused after her former beau surprised her with several lavish gifts ahead of her 35th birthday.

Just days before her special day, Khloe admitted that her 28-year-old former boyfriend has expressed his desire to get back together. "Lately Tristan has been telling me he's sorry and that he loves and appreciates me," she said on the episode.

"But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that's not what I'm about." But that isn't stopping Thompson from trying to win her back. During a press trip to Connecticut, Khloe discovered a surprise diamond necklace from her ex.

Clearly confused by receiving such an extravagant gift, the reality star struggled with whether she should keep it or not. "I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations," she said after calling Thompson to thank him.

"If I keep something is that misleading? It's the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn't mean a necklace is going to fix everything." (ANI)

