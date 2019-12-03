Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel board Netflix's social media thriller

Actors Zoe Kazan, Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, and Phoenix Raei are set to star in Netflix's eight-episode social media thriller "Clickbait". According to Variety, the project is currently filming in Melbourne, Australia.

Created by Tony Ayres and Christian White, the show explores the ways in which people's dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fuelled in the age of social media and focuses on the ever-widening difference between virtual and real-life personas. Kazan will play Pia Brewer, a young woman, who is searching for her missing brother in a case that becomes a media sensation.

"Get Out" breakout Gabriel will play Sophie Brewer, a woman struggling to keep her family together as they become the subject of the biggest story in the country. Grenier will essay the role of Nick Brewer, whose seemingly perfect life is disturbed as he, too, is swept up in the case.

Australian actor Raei will play detective Roshir Amin, who is also at the centre of a news as he investigates the case. The project comes form NBCUniversal International Studios, Tony Ayres Productions and Heyday Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)