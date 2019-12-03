Left Menu
Lata Mangeshkar doing good: Family

  Updated: 03-12-2019 13:38 IST
Lata Mangeshkar (Image courtesy: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital three weeks ago, is "doing good", her niece said on Tuesday. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator.

"She is doing good. Prayers and good wishes from all over have worked. We want to thank everyone," Rachana Shah told PTI. It was not clear whether Mangeshkar was still in the ICU or on the ventilator.

In her over a seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

