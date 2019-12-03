Left Menu
ZEE5 announces next Original film 'Shukranu'

  Updated: 03-12-2019 13:56 IST
Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced its next Original film "Shukranu", featuring actors Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur in lead roles. As per the press release issued by the platform, the film is a humorous take on sterilisation which was forced on individuals during the emergency rule in India in 1976.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and has Bishnu Dev Halder attached as the director. "The idea is to make people laugh while talking about a serious issue such as this. The story dives deep into the many comical situations the protagonist Inder, essayed by Divyenndu, faces when he is forced to undergo sterilization.

"We have had multiple narrations and all of them have reverberated with laughter. I am excited to bring this script alive and cannot wait for audiences to watch it on ZEE5," Halder said in a statement. Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India said the film is a laugh riot and will surely appeal to the audience.

"'Shukranu' is sure to be an interesting mix in our content library. The film is packed with twist and turns. Our team has laughed their way through the narration, and we are sure the pulse of the film will entertain our viewers and leave them in splits," she said. "Shukranu" went on floors last week and is scheduled to premiere in early 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

