Kristin Chenoweth to star in Disney Plus comedy series

Actor Kristin Chenoweth is set to star in and executive produce Disney Plus comedy series "The Biggest Star in Appleton". According to Variety, the project is currently in the early stages of development at the streaming platform.

The story revolves around Carol Dannhauser (Chenoweth), a mother, wife and waitress in Appleton, Wisconsin, who gets her deepest satisfaction from small-town stardom at her community theatre. However, her position is threatened when a struggling New York chorus girl moves back home with dreams of her own. Paul Rudnick is attached to write and executive produce, with Dan Jinks also on board as executive producer.

20th Century Fox Television is producing. Disney Plus officially launched in the US in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)