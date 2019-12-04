Left Menu
Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the additional secretary said that the MoU has been part of Museum outreach initiatives aimed at increasing footfalls to the NMIC.

NMIC, the only museum in India dedicated to the cinema is an institution of national importance and was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi earlier in January this year, at Films Division complex, Mumbai.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for online ticketing of National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) has been signed between Films Division and BookMyShow (BMS) by Ms. Smita Vats Sharma, Director General, Films Division and Shri Albert Almedia, Chief Operating Officer, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow in the presence of Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information &Broadcasting today in New Delhi. With this, booking a ticket to visit NMIC will be a click away, benefiting film lovers in India and abroad.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the additional secretary said that the MoU has been part of Museum outreach initiatives aimed at increasing footfalls to the NMIC.

NMIC, the only museum in India dedicated to the cinema is an institution of national importance and was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi earlier in January this year, at Films Division complex, Mumbai.

This exclusive Museum has been set up to showcase the rich cinematic history and heritage of India and encapsulates India's socio-cultural history and evolution through cinema. The Museum is housed in two buildings – the New Museum Building and the 19th-century heritage structure, Gulshan Mahal – both at the Films Division complex. The Museum showcases the history of India Cinema with the help of rare artifacts, diorama, costumes, properties and digital elements including kiosks, interactive digital screens, information-based screen interfaces, etc.

Under the MoU, BookMyShow will provide a technical solution for the offline and online sales of tickets to NMIC. It will give first-time visitors offers for the Museum to encourage new visitors to the Museum. BMS will send e-mailers and push notifications from time to time to their database of users so that they can plan a visit to NMIC at their own convenience. As a special gesture, promotions on Facebook, Instagram, etc. will be done by BookMyShow free of cost apart from promoting NMIC on its website to help increase footfalls in the Museum.

Ms. TCA Kalyani, Joint Secretary (EW and B-I), I&B and MD, NFDC, Shri Chaitanya Prasad, Addl. Director-General, Doordarshan and OSD, I&B, Shri Binod Kumar, Chief Controller of Accounts, I&B and Shri Chandresh Madhwani, GM, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

