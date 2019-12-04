Day I feel I'm superior and everyone else is a fool, it'll be end of me: Bhumi

Actor Bhumi Pednekar says she does not surround herself with "yes-men" to stay grounded. Bhumi says people around her have ensured that success and fame does not make her haughty.

"Luckily, I have played humbling characters. The person that I am on screen, isn't what I am off screen. The reason I haven't moved away from my core is because I'm surrounded by people who won't let that happen. "Even professionally, be it my manager, hair make-up team, everyone has the permission to give me a reality check. We have that kind of a relationship," Bhumi said in a group interview.

The actor said her journey of getting into acting and making it big isn't only hers and she'd never let it go to waste. "The day I have only yes-men around me and feel I am the most superior and everyone else is a fool, it'll be the end of something beautiful that I've started.

"It's not just my journey, it's my mother's, sisters', family and friends. Everyone has invested so much into me being where I am. There are good days and bad days. You learn from the bad days and don't get overconfident with the good days," she added. Bhumi will be next see in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" , scheduled to release on December 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)