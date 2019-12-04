Left Menu
'Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe Kardashian not being in contact doesn't make sense'

American TV personality and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner's recent claim that she hasn't "really talked" with American model and stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian is a stretch, especially because Kardashian cares about her relationship with daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as confirmed by a source.

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner's recent claim that she hasn't "really talked" with American model and stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian is a stretch, especially because Kardashian cares about her relationship with daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as confirmed by a source. A source told Us Weekly: "Khloe and Caitlyn aren't the closest, but the idea that they haven't spoken in 5-6 years is crazy."

"They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn't have a bad relationship with her." The source said the 70-year-old star Caitlyn, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, has been distant from the Kardashians in recent years. "Caitlyn isn't close to the family as a whole. But this isn't surprising. Caitlyn always has her own separate reality."

"It doesn't make sense, It's disappointing somewhat, but not surprising," source added. Caitlyn made the claim on a reality show 'Get Me Out of Here!' as she reflected on coming out to her family.

"I started with Brandon [Jenner], my son. And he said to me, 'Dad, I've always been so proud to be your son, but I've never been more proud of you than right now." Then Caitlyn discussed her relationship with the transformation show 'Revenge Body' host: "I went through every kid and Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. Honestly, it's been five, six years, and I really haven't talked to her since."

Caitlyn further added, "We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don't know what her issues are." In the same clip, the former Olympian talked about being across the pond from her family for the holiday season.

"Both sides of my family, the Kardashian-Jenner side and the strictly Jenner side, are all having their appropriate Thanksgiving dinners," she said. "I think it's probably the first time I've never been there. It's... yeah, it's sad not to be there." Caitlyn's relationship with the 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian has been in the spotlight in recent weeks. In October, the ' I Am Cait' star Caitlyn backed out of an appearance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino opening in Hollywood to avoid Kardashian, and also a few days later, the 'Strong Looks Better Naked' author, Khloe didn't show up at Caitlyn's 70th birthday party.

But a source said that there's "zero bad blood" between Kardashian and the former athlete. "Khloe had something the night of Caitlyn's birthday celebration, but Khloe and Caitlyn aren't fighting," the source explained. "They have fixed [their relationship]." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

