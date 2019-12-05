Manish Malhotra seeks blessings at Golden Temple on 53rd birthday

Bollywood's go-to fashion designer Manish Malhotra stepped into his 53rd year by seeking blessings at the Golden Temple here on Thursday. Malhotra took to Instagram to share his happiness on being at the Sikh shrine on his birthday and shared a picture, where he could be seen standing near the sacred pond of the temple wearing a saffron-colored head cover. "Couldn't have asked for more blissful morning," he captioned the post.

Wishes from top B-town celebrities also poured in for the birthday boy. Kajol posted a picture with the model-turned-designer and said, "Friends forever...always. Birthday wishes are happiness and peace."

Terming Malhotra as "the most lovable human being to exist," actress Nushrat Bharucha posted a couple of pictures with Malhotra in her Instagram post. Writing a long emotional post for his best friend, Karan Johar posted a picture where the two could be seen hugging. "A silent support right through turbulent times and has the most simple solutions to unnecessarily complicated problems! And most importantly he can make anyone laugh like no one else can! Love you so much Manish! Always be this way!!!!!" Johar wrote, adding heart emojis at the end.

Many other stars including Diana Penty and Dia Mirza wished the designer on his birthday. (ANI)

