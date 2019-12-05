Left Menu
I am a private person, feel a misfit often: Sonakshi on spotlight

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:03 IST
I am a private person, feel a misfit often: Sonakshi on spotlight
Image Credit: IANS

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says she still feel uncomfortable with the constant spotlight that comes with being a part of Bollywood despite her almost a decade-long career. The actor made her debut with "Dabangg" in 2010 opposite Salman Khan and is all set to return for its third installment on December 20

"It has already been 9 years and I'm here with another 'Dabangg', which would be my 25th film! It's crazy the kind of work I've done I have learnt so much over the years. The learning process hasn't stopped. It has been a fantastic journey. I wouldn't change a thing about it," Sonakshi told PTI. The actor said she learnt everything on the job because she neither trained to become an actor nor wanted to be one.

"All my training happened when I faced the camera for the first time for 'Dabangg'. You learn about your craft, filmmaking, how to conduct yourself on a set, being an actor, being in the limelight all the time, which is something that even though I came from a film family I wasn't really used to. "Honestly, I don't think I'm still used to. I am a private person, sometimes I feel like a misfit. Love it, appreciate it, but I'm a bit shy. I'm grateful thought because if this wasn't there, then I don't think I'd be where I'm today."

Sonakshi was just 23-year-old when she made her debut. The industry and it's constant scrutiny can be overwhelming for a young actor, especially someone who never wanted to be in films, but Sonakshi says she didn't have the time to process anything.

"It was so sudden for me. I was studying fashion designing, I was an overweight teenager, I lost weight. Nobody really asked me if I wanted to this film, I was told I'm doing this film. "It all just happened really quickly for me. When I started working, I didn't stop. There was no time to reflect on 'Am I supposed to to do this way, that way.' The transitions was so natural, like it was meant to be."

Sonakshi, 32, said filming her debut film with Salman helped her learn how to treat success with humility. "I learnt a lot of things by just observing him which I eventually followed even in my journey. The very fact that he takes his stardom in his stride, isn't affected by it... If he had let it go to his head, he wouldn't have made a career like the one he has had for such a long time."

Directed by Prabhudeva, "Dabangg 3" also features Saiee Manjrekar and is scheduled to release on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

