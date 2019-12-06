Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson to announce Golden Globe nominations

Actors Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will kickstart the Hollywood awards season with the Golden Globe 2020 announcement on December 9. Allen, Fanning and Watson will be joined by 2019's Golden Globes ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of Pierce Brosnan, as well as HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, Executive Producer and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions. Last year, Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater all helped announce the nominees, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The awards will also honour Tom Hanks with the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be televised live on NBC on Sunday, January 5.

