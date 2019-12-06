Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson to announce Golden Globe nominations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:18 IST
Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson to announce Golden Globe nominations

Actors Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson will kickstart the Hollywood awards season with the Golden Globe 2020 announcement on December 9. Allen, Fanning and Watson will be joined by 2019's Golden Globes ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of Pierce Brosnan, as well as HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, Executive Producer and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions. Last year, Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater all helped announce the nominees, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The awards will also honour Tom Hanks with the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be televised live on NBC on Sunday, January 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.Mohamed Younis AB Menfi ...

We are proud of him for doing this: Brother of Cyberabad CP on Telangana encounter

Dr NC Sajjan, the brother of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was involved in an encounter where the police shot dead four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, stated on Friday that the people of his native ...

Police resorted to 'retaliatory' firing: Sajjanar on encounter

Police resorted to retaliatory firing Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to retaliatory firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fi...

HC dismisses election petition against PM

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modis election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.Justice Manoj Gupta passed the order on an election petition filed by Tej Bahadur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019