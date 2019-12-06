Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nupur Sanon shares emotional post for sister Kriti after catching 'Panipat' first day

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon shared a long and emotional post on Instagram praising her sister for her performance in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:33 IST
Nupur Sanon shares emotional post for sister Kriti after catching 'Panipat' first day
A still from period drama 'Panipat' (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon shared a long and emotional post on Instagram praising her sister for her performance in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. After catching the movie on the first day of its release, Nupur posted a couple of still images of Kriti who is essaying the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashivrao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor) from the 18th-century battle of Panipat.

In her soul-stirring post, Nupur termed her sister as a "beautiful talented STAR" and revealed that she was mesmerised by Kriti's performance which also made her shed a few tears. "I and everybody who watches this brilliantly shot,well directed film #Panipat will fall in love with the character of Parvati Bai. What a strong woman! A woman who can go to any extent to stand by her husband. A woman who can fight for herself, pick up the sword to protect her loved ones. A woman who carries only and only pure love in her heart," said the aspiring singer in the post.

She also said that Kriti's portrayal of Parvati Bai in 'Panipat' has been her best performance till date. "You have shined and how!! Your dedication, hardwork, and sincerity is oozing out in every single frame," the doting sister wrote. Sister of the 'Heropanti' star ended the post by mentioning that her review of the film is not biased and she urged audiences to watch the period drama to learn more about Indian History.

The action-drama dictates the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat where Arjun Kapoor plays the protagonist Sadashivrao Bhau who led the Maratha army during the battle. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. The film was released all over India today. Nupur, on the other hand, hogged headlines after she appeared the hit song 'Filhaal' opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India's economy in incompetent hands: P Chidambaram hits out at Centre

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands. Referring to RBI lowering the grow...

WD likely to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir from Dec 12: Skymet

The weather in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir has been dry for the past one week and it is likely to remain the same for the next 4-5 days, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecast agency. The weather forecast agency further predi...

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of ...

Abrogation of Article 370 provisions in J-K tribute to Ambedkar: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir is a tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. He claimed that Congress leaders were jealous of Amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019