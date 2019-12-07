Rajkummar Rao's 'Turram Khan' now named 'Chhalaang'

Rajkummar Rao's next "Turram Khan" has got its title changed and is now called "Chhalaang". The film, which feature Nushrat Bharucha opposite Rao, will hit the theatres countrywide on January 31, 2020‬.

Being directed by Hansal Mehta, the project marks fifth collaboration between the director and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as "Shahid", "Citylights", "Aligarh" and "Omerta". The social comedy is based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla.

"Chhalaang" is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

