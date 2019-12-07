Sung Kang boards Apple drama 'Lisey's Story'

"Fast and Furious" star Sung Kang has joined the cast of Apple drama "Lisey's Story" . The eight-episode series, based on Stephen King's 2006 book of the same name, will feature Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in the lead.

The cast also has actors Joan Allen and Dane DeHaan. The story follows Lisey (Moore) two years following Scott's (Owen) death, "exploring the events that make her face amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten".

Kang, best known for portraying Han in four "Fast & Furious" films, will play Officer Dan Beckman, a police officer assigned to watch Lisey’s house. King, who rarely works on the screen adaptations of his famous writings, will pen all the eight episodes of the series and will serve as executive producer.

JJ Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce the series.

