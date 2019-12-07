The Falcon and the Winter Soldier update: Know more on actors and their roles

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an upcoming American web television miniseries fans have been passionately waiting for. It will continue the adventures in the Captain America corner of the MCU on Disney+. Here we will give you some latest updates on the upcoming miniseries.

Fans waiting for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be thrilled seeing that Disney is launching its own streaming service. The series is produced by Marvel Studios, with Spellman serving as head writer and Kari Skogland directing.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will reprise their roles as Winter Soldier and Falcon respectively from the film series. Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell also star.

The series was officially confirmed in April this year. The involvement of Mackie and Stan was announced during that time. Skogland was hired the next month. The filming for the imminent series commenced in October 2019 in Georgia's Atlanta.

The upcoming series will consist of six episodes. The series will see Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell as Sam Wilson aka Falcon, Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier, Helmut Zemo aka Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter and John Walker respectively. The Nigerian actress Adepero Oduye has been cast in an undisclosed role in the series.

The exact release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is yet to be announced. But it will be premiered anytime in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television miniseries.