With 'Black Adam' we're trying to do something bit inventive: cinematographer Lawrence Sher

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:08 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:08 IST
Cinematographer Lawrence Sher has revealed that with the upcoming DC film "Black Adam" , featuring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero, the team is trying to reshape comic book movies. Sher, who previously worked on the Todd Phillips-directed "Joker" , said the makers want to do something innovative with the film.

"'One of my interests about it is to continue to sort of - and we've talked about it with Dwayne and ... DC - can we continue to sort of reshape what a comic book movie is? ''Like yes of course you want it to be entertaining and it has to make a decent amount of money so it can't live in such a fringe place that it doesn't bring people in, but can we do something inventive? So that's the goal is to continue to try to do something a bit inventive with it," the cinematographer told Collider.com.

"Black Adam" is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!" , featuring Zachary Levi. Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will hit the theatres on December 22, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

