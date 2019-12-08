Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika Padukone documents childhood days with throwback picture

Bollywood's beauty icon Deepika Padukone took a walk down the memory lane as she documented her childhood days with her childhood best friend Divya Narayan on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 16:31 IST
Deepika Padukone documents childhood days with throwback picture
Deepika Padukone with best friend Divya Narayan. (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's beauty icon Deepika Padukone took a walk down the memory lane as she documented her childhood days with her childhood best friend Divya Narayan on Sunday. The 'Padmaavat' actor hopped on to Instagram to share the throwback picture with her best friend Divya and her caption looks to be inspired by the nursery rhyme 'Humpty Dumpty.' She captioned the picture as "This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice @divya_narayan4!!! (with laughing smilies)

In the extremely adorable snap shared by the actor, Deepika as a kid is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt flaunting her dimples. In what seems to be like the roof of her home, both the girls are seen posing near the wall and smiling as the wind blows through their short hair.

The 33-year-old actor who was last seen in historical-drama 'Padmaavat' alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranvir Singh has also completed shooting for 'Chhapaak' where she will be essaying the role of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Furthermore, Deepika is also set to travel back in time as she has been roped to play Draupadi in the upcoming feature 'Mahabharat'.

Apart from bringing the life of Draupadi on screen, the actor has also turned producer for the feature along with Madhu Mantena. The film, slated to release in multiple parts, will have its first part hit big screens on Diwali 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals lights on fishnets save turtles, dolphins

Flora and fauna form the essential components of the environment. While underwater species from an indistinctive section of the ecosystem including dolphins and turtles and other sea creatures. Researchers have now come up with a study to s...

Once can study lot of scriptures but still remain fool, put learning into practice: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the students to put their learning into practice as one can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. One can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. The real scholar is one who ...

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering super muscular mighty mice, worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italys Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Drag...

France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO - Le Maire

France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to put tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a planned French tax on internet companies, the finance minister said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019