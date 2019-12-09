Left Menu
Film on IAS officer Durga in works

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:54 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:54 IST
Producers Sunir Kheterpal and Robbie Grewal are collaborating to bring the life story of IAS officer Durga, who faced ire of the Uttar Pradesh Government after she took on sand mafia and illegal construction, on the big screen. Azure Entertainnment's Kheterpal, who has produced films such as "Badla" and "Kesari, is working on the story of Durga Shakti Nagpal, a press release issued by the makers on Monday read.

Nagpal, who became an IAS officer at age 24, was in news in 2013 after she detained several vehicles and rounded up many people who allegedly were engaged in illegal mining of sand from Ghaziabad area. The film is going to be produced by Kheterpal and Robbie Grewal for Redice Productions.

Kheterpal said his banner believes in giving audience powerful and entertaining content. "Inspirational stories are the ones that need to be told and this one is about a brave soul who is an epitome of courage. Durga Shakti showcases a kind of courage and grit that inspires everyone to choose the right path which is of idealism and righteousness," Kheterpal said in a statement.

"It's a privilege and an honour to bring this story of a real life iconic hero alive on the big screen," Grewal added.

