Left Menu
Development News Edition

No thanks: Lupita Nyong'o on possibility of 'Us' sequel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:18 IST
No thanks: Lupita Nyong'o on possibility of 'Us' sequel
Image Credit: Flickr

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o has ruled out a sequel to her horror blockbuster "Us" . The film was directed by Jordan Peele and features Nyong'o in the double role of Adelaide Wilson and her doppelganger Red.

During Deadline's Contenders event, the 36-year-old actor was asked about the possibility of a sequel, to which, she said, "No thanks. Red is dead." "Us" follows Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway but things start going awry as they are confronted by their doppelgangers.

Nyong'o said it was "very very very challenging" for her to tackle the two characters in the same film. "I had to hold down both sides of the argument. I had to be the offender and the offender. It was about understanding the emotional landscape of each character but also having a very strict discipline to play both physically and mentally," she added.

The actor said the film explores the concept of inner demons by presenting them on screen in the form of the couple's doppelgangers. "This movie is an externalization of our monster. It's a movie that explores who we think of as the enemy. Often times we're very eager to paint people across the border, or from a different religion, or a different creed, or culture, as the enemy.

"It's easier to project that. But what happens when we look at ourselves? What are the enemies within ourselves?" Nyong'o said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forwardWith the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition...

JNU students gather at campus for march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Monday gathered at the campus to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding an appointment with the President, who is also the visitor of the varsity, to seek his intervention in the hostel fee hike is...

No thanks: Lupita Nyong'o on possibility of 'Us' sequel

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyongo has ruled out a sequel to her horror blockbuster Us. The film was directed by Jordan Peele and features Nyongo in the double role of Adelaide Wilson and her doppelganger Red.During Deadlines Contenders event, the ...

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

South Africas Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe. The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by Amer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019