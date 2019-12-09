Left Menu
Emma Stone, Fiance Dave McCary hold hands at SNL afterparty

American actor Emma Stone and her fiance American comedian-writer Dave McCary held hands at their first public appearance since announcing their engagement earlier this week.

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:59 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:59 IST
Emma Stone and Dave McCary posing with the engagement ring (Source: Dave McCary's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Emma Stone and her fiance American comedian-writer Dave McCary held hands at their first public appearance since announcing their engagement earlier this week. The couple was spotted at the Saturday Night Lives' afterparty in New York City early on Sunday (local time).

Clad in a chic dark coat, the actress' unique pearl engagement ring was clearly visible. Meanwhile, McCary was seen sporting a casual look, with denim coat over a dark sweater and pants, reported People magazine. Earlier in the weekend, the couple also enjoyed a night out with a group of pals, which included comedian and actor, Amy Schumer.

McCary and Stone announced their engagement on social media on Wednesday night. They have been dating each other for over two years now.

The couple met when Stone hosted NBC's long-running comedy variety show at the end of 2016, and the two collaborated on a taped sketch directed by McCary titled 'Wells for Boys.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

