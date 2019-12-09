Left Menu
Sushmita Sen returns to films for 'second innings'

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:24 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Sushmita Sen on Monday announced her return to the movies after a 10-year hiatus. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans.

"I have always been in awe of the love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! "I return just for you! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys! #duggadugga," Sushmita wrote alongside her photo.

The actor, who was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak" , did not reveal the details of the project. Her last Hindi film was 2010's "No Problem". Sushmita's acting credits include Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal" , "Main Hoon Na" , "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?", among others.

