Briana Cuoco to star in recurring role in 'The Flight Attendant'

Actor-singer Briana Cuoco has joined her sister Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max's thriller "The Flight Attendant" . According to Deadline, Briana will feature in a recurring role on the upcoming series, which stars and is executive produced by Kaley.

It features Kaley in the title character as Cassie, who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and is clueless about how it all happened. Briana will play Cecilia, a quirky and ambitious assistant who is obsessed with organisation and eavesdropping on calls.

Based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, the show also stars Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge and Griffin Matthews. Susanna Fogel of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" fame is attached to direct the first two episodes.

