Sonakshi shares adorable throwback picture on father Shatrughan's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha put out an adorable post for father Shatrughan Sinha who turned 73 on Monday. The 'Dabaang' actor shared a lovely picture in which she can be seen with daddy dearest.

Keeping it minimal, she captioned the post "Birthday boy', following a cake emoticon. Twinning in black, holding hands, and all smiles, the 32-year-old is seen looking at her father in a very affectionate manner in the picture.

The comment sections were filled with warm birthday wishes for the 'Naseeb' actor who had marked a special place in the film industry with his exceptional performances. He started off by playing villainous roles during his early acting career and later becoming one of the prominent heroes in the nineties.

Addressing him as 'Hero', Shatrughan's son Luv Sinha also took to his Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of the two, captioning the photograph with a lot of hashtags. Shatrughan and Sonakshi have shared the screen space last year for a special number - Rafta Rafta in Navaniat Singh's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)