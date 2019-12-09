New love track 'Maana Dil' from Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz' out now

After dance number 'Chandigarh mein' and wedding song 'Sauda Khara Khara', a much-awaited love song 'Maana Dil' from Akshay Kumar's latest comedy 'Good Newwz' was released on Monday. The comedy-drama, which also stars Kiara Advani and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles has been buzzing days before its release due to its unique storyline of goof-ups during In-Vitro Fertilisations (IVFs).

The song portrays the emotional turmoil of two central couples in the film who wish to have their own babies. The soulful rendition in B Praak's melodious voice sets the perfect tone of pain and hope.

The story of the upcoming comedy-drama revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)

