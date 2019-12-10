Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't deny influence of films on youth: Deepika on socially responsible cinema

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:38 IST
Can't deny influence of films on youth: Deepika on socially responsible cinema

Actor Deepika Padukone believes cinema is a powerful medium and no one can't deny its influence over society. At a time when the influence of pop culture is under scanner, with Bollywood films and songs coming under the spotlight for romanticising stalking and normalising the lack of respect for a woman's consent, Deepika said cinema has an impact on people's thought process.

When asked whether it was the time for people to introspect what they put on screen, Deepika told reporters, "I can't speak for everybody. (But) You can't shy away from the fact that cinema does have an impact on youth, society, on the way we dress, the way we think. What everyone makes of that opportunity is for everyone to decide individually." The actor said she has herself understood the importance of this over a period of time.

"I'm not going to claim that I've had this realisation right from the start of my career, it's something I've grown into and learnt and understood over a period of time. "It's not that if you're socially responsible then it's going to be a serious, hard hitting movie. No. 'Piku' said so much but it was still entertaining. It's not that if you do socially responsible films then they can be a certain type. They can still be told in an entertaining, engaging manner," she said at the trailer launch of "Chhapaak".

Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor in the movie, which is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Director Meghna Gulzar said cinema has an extremely "critical role, because it is inspiring as well as influencing."

"The influences can be good and negative. Like she (Deepika) said, it's each maker's choice or each actor's choice. It also goes into your own sensibility. If all cinema is only going to be responsible, then you will not go to the theatre for very long. So some level of entertainment is important, but even that can be done responsibly is what I meant," she added. The "Raazi" helmer said "Chhapaak" becomes an extremely relevant film considering what's happening to women in the country.

"Our effort has been to tell an important story about an important issue. I don't need to talk much about the environment in our country regarding women, we all know that. In an environment like this, the importance of this story increases a lot. "I'm fortunate that my film 'Chhapaak' got Malti's face in Deepika. She shed her identity and embraced Malti's. Without her, what you see wouldn't have been possible."

The film also stars Vikrant Massey, who believes it's important to have a social, collective responsibility, not only from the makers but from people at large. "I absolutely believe in the fact that cinema is a reflection of the society, the times we live in. If we ask this question to makers, writers and creators, about making responsible cinema, somewhere we need to ask ourselves If we are responsible enough in our day-to-day life...," he added.

"Chhapaak", a co-production between Meghna, Deepika and Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to be released on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration: Centre tells LS

No proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. As per information provided by the Department for Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade DPIIT, no such proposal for reservatio...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Unnao rape victim's dying declaration strong evidence to nail killers: UP DGP

The dying declaration of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze last week by five men, including the two accused of raping her earlier, is a strong evidence and will be used to nail her killers, Uttar Pradesh police chief O P...

Sebi exempts family trusts linked to promoters of Somany Ceramics from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted private family trusts related to promoters of Somany Ceramics from the obligation of making open offer following their proposed acquisition of shares in the Kolkata-based company. The directive com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019