Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shalini Pandey to make Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:51 IST
Shalini Pandey to make Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Actor Shalini Pandey, who featured in the Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy" , will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar". The film is backed by Yash Raj Films, who will also manage the actor going forward.

Producer of "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, said the script and vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the role. "Shalini's audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence, and we have real confidence in backing her talent. She's really going to catch your attention in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'," Maneesh said in a statement.

Shalini said she is fortunate to be working with the banner and the "Gully Boy" star in the film. "Being given the opportunity to be signed on as a talent and also being cast under the Yash Raj Films banner is truly any artiste's dream. I've been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I'm incredibly thankful for it.

"I'm also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors. I'm thrilled about being paired opposite him and this inspires me to prepare myself thoroughly to deliver the best," she added. The 25-year-old actor started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur before heading to the Telugu film industry.

Billed as a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and stars Ranveer in the title role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Australia says to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within next 24 hours

Australia said on Wednesday it expects to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within the next 24 hours if they are stable enough to travel. New Zealand is treating 30 people for burns at several hospitals around the country af...

Golf-Johnson says fit for whatever Tiger wants at Presidents Cup

Dustin Johnson has not played a tournament since the Tour Championship in August while recovering from major knee surgery but has no fear of being thrown in the deep end at the Presidents Cup this week.Johnson will team up with Gary Woodlan...

Lillard pours in 31 as Blazers blast Knicks

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season best with eight 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an easy 115-87 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebou...

Rugby-Thousands laud Brave Blossoms in central Tokyo parade

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Tokyo on Wednesday to cheer parading members of the Japan rugby union team who made history at their home World Cup earlier this year, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.As he did during th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019