'Doctor Who' S12 adds Laura Fraser, Anjli Mohindra as guest stars

Actors Laura Fraser and Anjli Mohindra will appear as guest stars on the season 12 of "Doctor Who" , the British sci-fi series. According to DigitalSpy, the duo will star in separate episodes of the beloved show, fronted by Jodie Whittaker's first woman Time Lord. Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole also star.

Mohindra, who has a history with the franchise, having also appeared in CBBC spin-off "The Sarah Jane Adventures" , said featuring in the show is like a dream come true. "As a huge fan of the last series, it's a bit of a dream come true getting to work opposite Jodie, Mandip, Tosin and of course after all these years, to work with Bradley again.

"There's something undeniably special about Jodie's Doctor, and to be bringing some terror to the joint was rather fun indeed," Mohindra said. Fraser, best known for playing Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in AMC's "Breaking Bad" , said she is elated to be part of the series.

"I love this episode and couldn't resist playing such an intense character. I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show," she said. Also guest starring Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry, "Doctor Who" returns on January 1, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)