Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' kickstarts shoot in Chandigarh

The team of upcoming sports flick 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, has begun the shooting of the movie in Chandigarh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:50 IST
Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' kickstarts shoot in Chandigarh
Shahid Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The team of upcoming sports flick 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, has begun the shooting of the movie in Chandigarh. 'Jersey' is also a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together. The lead actor of the film, Shahid himself hopped on to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans along with a picture that carries the movie name board.

It's never too late to chase your dream. #Jersey... The journey begins. @GowtamNaidu@MrunalOfficial2016@ItsAlluAravind@AmanTheGill@SriVenkateshwaraCreations, the caption read. After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together.

The' Kabir Singh' actor would be essaying the role of a cricketer and the veteran actor, Kapur reportedly playing his mentor in the movie. Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The movie slated to release on Aug 28th 2020 will also star 'Super 30' fame, Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been approved ...

Golf-Woods sets example as player, creates unity as captain

With an unblemished 3-0-0 record this week there was no better player at the Presidents Cup than U.S. captain Tiger Woods, who proved that at 43 he remains the sports most dangerous competitor when the stakes are at their highest. No longer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019