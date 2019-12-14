Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' kickstarts shoot in Chandigarh

The team of upcoming sports flick 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, has begun the shooting of the movie in Chandigarh. 'Jersey' is also a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together. The lead actor of the film, Shahid himself hopped on to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans along with a picture that carries the movie name board.

It's never too late to chase your dream. #Jersey... The journey begins. @GowtamNaidu@MrunalOfficial2016@ItsAlluAravind@AmanTheGill@SriVenkateshwaraCreations, the caption read. After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together.

The' Kabir Singh' actor would be essaying the role of a cricketer and the veteran actor, Kapur reportedly playing his mentor in the movie. Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The movie slated to release on Aug 28th 2020 will also star 'Super 30' fame, Mrunal Thakur. (ANI)

