Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project "Dolemite Is My Name" to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has made films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedian as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, who best known for portraying the character of Dolemite in both his stand-up routine and a series of blaxploitation films.

Reviewers have dubbed the film as Murphy's comeback, but the actor does not seem to agree with this. "Man, I've been making movies for almost 40 years, and every few years when I do a movie, they say I'm coming back.

"I'm like, 'Okay, that's how you want to spin it.' I've been making movies for almost 40 years. And my movies have made so much money. The whole comeback and stuff, you can't really say that" Murphy told IndieWire in an interview. The 58-year-old actor said his films have made over USD 7 billion at the box office and he is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood right now.

"My movies have made $7 billion. I am on television 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you go and look on the movie channels right now, whatever, HBO and Cinemax, Starz, and Fox, my movies are all on constantly. There's no one that doesn't know 'Shrek' and never seen 'Beverly Hills Cop'," Murphy said. "Dolemite Is My Name" started streaming on Netflix in October. The film recently earned two Golden Globes nominations -- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Murphy.

