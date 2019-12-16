Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Chelsea Lately' star Chuy Bravo passes away

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:57 IST
'Chelsea Lately' star Chuy Bravo passes away

Chuy Bravo, who served as a sidekick to comedian Chelsea Handler on her show, has died. According to Deadline, Bravo, who had turned 63 on December 7, passed away in Mexico City on Sunday. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

The Mexican, who had dwarfism, was best known for working with Handler on her show "Chelsea Lately" during the period of 2007-2014. He also appeared in films such as 2003’s "Tiptoes" , alongside Matthew McConaughey, "The Honeymooners" and Johnny Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End".

Besides his acting career, he was also the founder and face of Chuy’s restaurant. Handler, 44, mourned his death on social media, sharing a throwback photo from the show.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager', or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. "I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time -- saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologising to Chuy, who told us, 'It’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.' I love you, Chuy!" the comedian wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-From tweet to street: New generation joins Thai protest

It wasnt only the moves to ban Thailands most vocal opposition party that brought Gift onto the street for the first time.The 25-year-old landscape architect was also stung by taunts that her generation was not brave enough to go beyond onl...

Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Ar...

West Bengal Guv hits out at Mamata over rally against amended

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from unconstitutional and inflammatory actions...

WB: CM Mamata Banerjee announces mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC in the North-eastern states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega rally in Kolkata today to protest against t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019