Peaky Blinders Season 6 to focus on love between Tommy, Lizzie, What more you can see

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official premiere date but we have good idea when to expect the new episodes. Many things need to be discussed on the imminent season. Fans are overwhelmed to know that Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is set to commence production in early 2020. "They've not started filming yet," Metro reported. "Sorry. It won't be until some point in the new year," the production said to Metro. However, you will be excited to know that Julia Roberts is likely to make her appearance in Peaky Blinders Season 6. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Many fans are wondering how Peaky Blinders Season 6 will portray Cillian Murphy as Tommy, and if he will have dissimilar representation compared to the previous seasons. He confronted threats from other gangsters, the New York mafia and the evil Inspector Chester Campbell (Sam Neill). But according to the series creator and writer, Steven Knight, his undoing in the series might come in the imminent season, as reported by Express.

On fan asked Steven Knight on Reddit during an Ask Me Anything session about what could lead to Tommy's downfall. "What would you say Tommy's biggest vice is and how could it potentially lead to his downfall?" the series lovers questioned. The creator answered in a single word "certainty".

On the other hand, many avid viewers are wondering that Peaky Blinders Season 6 may focus on the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe). Season 5 exposed them as married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

However, fans are in distress to learn that Peaky Blinders Season 6 of the British crime drama television series is the penultimate one and the series will end with the airing of Season 7's finale. The imminent season is likely to take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If it is to be believed, fans will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

The upcoming season is likely to see the return of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Stephen Graham, who earlier acted in Boardwalk Empire, has been confirmed to join the imminent series. But his character is yet to be revealed.

Many believe that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will not be aired before summer 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.