Jennifer Aniston hosts Christmas party for Brad Pitt, her friends

Jennifer Aniston hosted a star-studded Christmas party over the weekend, which was attended by her former husband Brad Pitt. Around 50 friends of Aniston attended the party. A source told to People magazine, "The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen's favourite to host. She loves Christmas."

The source also mentioned that a large group of friends attended the party, which was a star-studded affair. Aniston's friends including Pitt, actor Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, TV host Jimmy Kimmel, and actor-producer Reese Witherspoon attended the affair.

According to an eyewitness to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt arrived at Aniston's home in California "a little after 7 pm." The insider shared that Pitt was the first to arrive at the party and the second last to leave. He left around 11 pm.

Pitt was dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on. The source noted that it was just a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays and a very festive and pretty low-key, casual affair. Earlier in February, Pitt had also attended Aniston's 50th birthday celebration.

The former couple was together for almost five years from 2000 to 2005. Following their divorce, Aniston went on to marry American actor Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple, who started dating in 2011, ultimately split in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)