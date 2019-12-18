Will Ferrell to star in 'The Legend of Cocaine Island' adaptation

Will Ferrell is taking his partnership with Netflix a step further as the actor is set to star in the screen adaptation of documentary "The Legend Of Cocaine Island" . The Twitter handle of Netflix's See What's Next shared the news, saying the 52-year-old actor will also produce the film.

The story is about a family man who hears a rumour that there is a buried stash of cocaine worth USD 2 million hidden in the Caribbean and decides to assemble a band of colourful misfits to retrieve it. Peter Steinfeld will adapt the the screenplay from the documentary.

Ferrell and Netflix are already working on the film "Eurovision" , based around the long-running global singing competition of the same name. The film will also feature Rachel McAdams, Peirce Brosnan, Demi Lovato and Dan Stevens.

