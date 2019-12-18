Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan not part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Ever since the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from a recent party have surfaced on social media, there are speculations regarding the two of them starring in the official remake of 'Satte Pe Satta'. A source from director Luv Ranjan's production house shared: "We don't know where these stories are being cooked up from. This news is incorrect and there is no truth to this story."

The remake of 'Satte Pe Satta' is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. 'Satte Pe Satta' is an action-comedy film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles.

The movie star cast revolves around seven brothers living on a large farmhouse, along with animals. Their life takes a turn when they meet Hema Malini and who gets married to the eldest brother Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

