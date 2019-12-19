Left Menu
Joan Cusack, Mary Holland to recur in 'Homecoming' season 2

Actors Joan Cusack and Mary Holland are set to feature in recurring roles on the second season of psychological thriller drama "Homecoming". The Amazon series comes from Sam Esmail, who helmed the first season of show starring Julia Roberts. Esmail will not direct any episodes of the sophomore season.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez is serving as director this time. He is also attached to exec produce, reported Deadline. The new chapter will move away from the popular Gimlet Media's podcast from Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg on which the debut season was based and will introduce new characters.

Cusack will play the role of an Army officer with an unconventional approach to the job named Francine Bunda. Holland will portray Wendy, an ambitious executive in Geist's R&D department.

Roberts will also not star in the upcoming season but like Esmail, she too will continue her association with the show in the capacity of an executive producer.

