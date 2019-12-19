Left Menu
Patrick Sabongui, Brendan Taylor join 'Firefly Lane'

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 19-12-2019 10:48 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 10:41 IST
Patrick Sabongui, Brendan Taylor join 'Firefly Lane'
Actors Patrick Sabongui and Brendan Taylor have boarded the cast of "Firefly Lane" and will be having recurring roles in Netflix series. The show follows Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl), who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments.

When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart the two women go their separate ways, and it is unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile. According to Deadline, Sabongui plays Chad Wiley, a journalist-turned-college professor who falls into a forbidden relationship with Tully, who was a promising young journalism student in the 1980s.

Taylor portrays the role of Mutt, a 1980s TV news cameraman who pines for his co-worker Kate. Also starring Ben Lawson, the series is based on the bestseller of the same name from author Kristin Hannah.

Maggie Friedman will write, showrun and executive produce the 10-episode series. Original author Hannah is also on board as a co-executive producer. Peter O'Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

