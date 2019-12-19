Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan meets Polish Nobel Prize winner in Wroclaw

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday met this year's Nobel Prize Winner in Literature, Olga Tokarczuk in Wroclaw.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 23:03 IST
Amitabh Bachchan meets Polish Nobel Prize winner in Wroclaw
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday met this year's Nobel Prize Winner in Literature, Olga Tokarczuk in Wroclaw. The Nobel Laureate and the actor held discussions about Indian-Polish cooperation in the field of Literature during Bachchan's visit to Wroclaw.

Bachchan's visit to Poland can be seen as a new step towards the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Poland in the spectrum of culture. Earlier in March 2019, President of Wroclaw, Jacek Sutryk had paid a visit to Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai and had invited him to Wroclaw.

"There are many things that connect us. These are certainly culture and literature, but also cinema - this is something we must remember especially in the context of Bachchan. Wroclaw recently became a UNESCO city of literature, which is why the meeting between Bachchan and our Nobel Prize winner was so symbolic," said Sutryk. The legendary actor also took part in an honourary event organised for paying homage to his father and famous Indian poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In honor of the literary figure, a commemorative sculpture depicting his picture was unveiled in Wroclaw center where residents of the city paid homage to the poet.

"The city of Wroclaw and the people I have met here are an extraordinary experience for me. It will be a pleasure for me to come back here. I was deeply moved by the respect shown to my father and me, but above all to my country. As I said to the President of Wroclaw, I will say it again - please use me to promote this beautiful city. I hope to see you soon because I'd like to show Wroclaw to my whole family," said Bachchan. During Bachchan's visit to Wroclaw, he also received various awards for his contribution to the development of Indian-Polish relations.

During his visit to Wroclaw, the Indian star also received awards for supporting the development of the Polish-Indian relations. He was bestowed with Decoration of Honor Meritorious for Polish Culture which is one of the most prestigious Polish awards. He was also given Medal of the '300th Anniversary of the University of Wroclaw' by the rector of the University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala

The United States began flying Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico on Thursday and a senior U.S. official said Mexicans seeking U.S. asylum could be sent to Guatemala, as the Trump administration seeks to further limit border crossi...

UPDATE 1-In wake of U.S. base shooting Pentagon finds no new threat from Saudi students

The Pentagon said on Thursday that it found no threat in its review of about 850 military students from Saudi Arabia studying in the United States, following a Dec. 6 shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer who killed three people at a base i...

UK government sets out fast track timetable for Brexit law

The British government plans to push the legislation required to ratify its Brexit deal through the lower house of parliament by Jan. 9, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conserva...

Yemen rebels, loyalists free 135 in prisoner swap

Dubai, Dec 20 AFP Yemen rebels and pro-government forces on Thursday exchanged 135 prisoners in the hotly contested city of Taiz, loyalist military sources said. The exchange in the southwest Yemen city, held by forces that back the governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019