Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wishes pour in as Taimur celebrates his third birthday

The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned three-year-old on Friday. The birthday party thrown by parents for their little one saw close family and friends.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:20 IST
Wishes pour in as Taimur celebrates his third birthday
Birthday boy Taimur with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Image Credit: ANI

The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned three-year-old on Friday. The birthday party thrown by parents for their little one saw close family and friends. As the little nawab turns three, the social media is flooded with birthday wishes and love for the little lad on his special day.

Sara Ali Khan penned a cute birthday note for her half-brother 'Tim' on her Instagram handle early this morning that read "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy." Alongside the note, she shared three throwback picture with Taimur. The first picture saw Sara asking Taimur to pose for the camera while another photo has Sara and Ibrahim laughing at Taimur's cute actions.

Aunt Karishma Kapoor documented the snippets from last night's birthday celebration on her Instagram story. There was a three-layered Christmas themed cake for the birthday boy, along with 'Happy 3rd Birthday Taimur' written on it.

Meanwhile, Taimur partied away with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia's kids at his birthday party yesterday. The celebration was also joined by filmmaker Karan Johar along with his child. On the paparazzi favourite star kid's birthday, Kareena and Saif also sent a cake for the media people who were stationed outside the party venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old local

Moscow, Dec 20 AFP Russian media on Friday identified the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the security service in central Moscow, killing one and wounding five, as a 39-year-old from a nearby town. There has been no official co...

Friday prayers held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir

Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5, when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said. Police had made arrangeme...

WB Govenor disagrees with Mamata's UN-monitored referendum

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday disagreed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees demand for a UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship Amendment Act besides the proposed nationwide NRC and said such assertions are bound to send ...

Kazakhstan to liberalise rules on protests and political parties

Kazakhstan will drop a requirement for public protests to be approved by authorities, make it easier to form political parties, and reduce punishments for hate speech and libel, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday. The reform pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019