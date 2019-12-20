Kurt Russell's 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' adds Tyrese Gibson

Actor Tyrese Gibson has boarded the cast of Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2". The film is a sequel to 2018's "The Christmas Chronicles" , which featured veteran actor Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. His wife, actor Goldie Hawn, made a brief appearance in the movie as Mrs Claus.

Chris Columbus, who produced the first part, has co-written the script for the follow-up. He is also taking over the directing duties from Clay Kaytis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Russell and Hawn will reprise their characters in the sequel. Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Judah Lewis are also coming back.

The sequel will follow Camp’s character, Kate, a little snowflake of a believer but now a cynical teenager, who is unexpectedly reunited with Santa when a mysterious and magical being named Belsnickel threatens to destroy Christmas forever. Gibson will portray the boyfriend of Williams-Paisley, who plays the mother of Kate and her brother Teddy (Lewis).

Besides Gibson, actor Darlene Love has also boarded the cast. Shooting on "The Christmas Chronicles 2" is currently underway and the movie will premiere on Netflix in December 2020.

