Violence not a solution for problems: Rajinikanth on CAA protests

Expressing concern over the violence in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that 'violence cannot be a way out for anything'. Reacting to the ongoing situation, the actor shared a tweet on Friday, "Violence cannot be a way out for any issue. Rather it should not become a solution. People must have a love for the country, think better for the country and have unity amongst themselves. The present situation of violence pains my heart."

Rajinikanth, who was not explicit whether he is supporting the CAA and NRC, said that "violence should not be the solution for the problems". Asking to bring an end to the violence, the actor's statement got the attention of both the critics and the supporters on twitter.

His statement was criticized by many who are furious on his take on the issue as they considered it was an insult to the student community. On the other hand, his supporters were quick to list out some examples of peaceful protests carried by the star himself earlier favoring his idea of peaceful protests.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

