Jane Fonda arrested for fifth time

Jane Fonda was arrested by the police for the fifth time for climate change protest here. The Hollywood veteran recently started "Fire Drill Friday" initiative which involves weekly protests for climate change in Washington, DC.

On Friday, Fonda was taken into custody along with 137 other demonstrators inside the Hart Senate Office Building, reported The Washington Post. Her latest arrest comes a day before she turns 82.

As she was shackled with plastic handcuffs by Capitol Police, the crowd broke out into a rendition of "Happy Birthday" as Fonda was being led away. The actor was released later in the night. Fonda has been protesting weekly during her "Fire Drill Fridays" since announcing she was moving to Washington "to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate." Her participation has ended in multiple arrests.

In Friday's protest, Fonda was joined by Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem and Casey Willson. Previously, Sally Fields, Ten Danson, Kyra Sedgwick and Diane Lane have come out to attend the "Fire Drill Friday".

