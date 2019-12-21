Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live' show for Christmas special

American actor Eddie Murphy is returning to the famous show -- Saturday Night Live -- for the first time in 35 years for the Christmas special episode and the top comics have been competing to land cameos on the sketch show. A source told Page Six, "Everyone wants to do a cameo this weekend during Eddie's 'SNL' appearance," including comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Rock has starred the show from 1990-93 and has hosted as well as made various cameos since then and Chappelle has been "hanging out at 'SNL' all week."

Alum who we hear wanted to appear on the show with Murphy is American actor Ellen Cleghorne, who starred on "SNL" from 1991-95. It is still uncertain as to who will be the stars that will make cameos, but Murphy has hinted at which of his classic characters he'll bring back to the show 'Saturday Night Live.'

The 58-year-old actor on Thursday told on show NBC's 'Today' that his characters could include "Mr. Robinson, Velvet Jones ... I'm down for whatever, as long as it's really, really funny." Murphy is up for a Golden Globe for 'Dolemite Is My Name' as the best actor in a comedy. He won a best supporting actor Globe for 2006's 'Dreamgirls.' He's also been filming the sequel 'Coming 2 America,' and in November was honoured with a WSJ Magazine Innovator Award. (ANI)

