Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodie Whittaker wants to do a 'Doctor Who' episode with Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 13:30 IST
Jodie Whittaker wants to do a 'Doctor Who' episode with Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant
Image Credit: Flickr

Jodie Whittaker, who currently plays the title role on the British sci-fi series "Doctor Who" , wants to collaborate with former incarnations of the Time Lord -- Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant -- if a crossover happens again. In 2013, the 50th-anniversary special of the beloved show linked up Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith with Tennant, whose Tenth Doctor took over the TARDIS from Eccleston.

"I'd say David, because I've worked with him before and he's brilliant. And Chris. "That's what I'd like, because having worked with them both previously, I know that it would be an amazing time," Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor in the show, told RadioTimes.com

Whittaker previously worked with Tennant on ITV crime drama "Broadchurch" . Fronted by Whittaker's first woman Time Lord, "Doctor Who" returns to BBC1 on January 1.

Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole also star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

I request PM Modi with folded hands to withdraw CAA: Lawmaker Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA for the people of the country. I am requesting prime minister with folded hand to please take a step back an...

Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth; 'hiding behind hate' to escape anger: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have destroyed the future of the countrys youth and are hiding behind hate to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy. Ga...

Dalits, who came here from Pakistan, among beneficiaries of citizenship law; why you can't see their pain: Modi to critics

Dalits, who came here from Pakistan, among beneficiaries of citizenship law why you cant see their pain Modi to critics....

Stopping NPR update will deprive people from getting due benefits: Union Minister Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Sunday slammed the governments of Kerala and West Bengal for stopping the work on updating National Population Register NPR saying it will deprive the people of getting the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019