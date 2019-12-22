Jodie Whittaker wants to do a 'Doctor Who' episode with Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant

Jodie Whittaker, who currently plays the title role on the British sci-fi series "Doctor Who" , wants to collaborate with former incarnations of the Time Lord -- Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant -- if a crossover happens again. In 2013, the 50th-anniversary special of the beloved show linked up Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith with Tennant, whose Tenth Doctor took over the TARDIS from Eccleston.

"I'd say David, because I've worked with him before and he's brilliant. And Chris. "That's what I'd like, because having worked with them both previously, I know that it would be an amazing time," Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor in the show, told RadioTimes.com

Whittaker previously worked with Tennant on ITV crime drama "Broadchurch" . Fronted by Whittaker's first woman Time Lord, "Doctor Who" returns to BBC1 on January 1.

Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole also star.

