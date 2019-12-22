Liam Hemsworth 'happy to be moving on' with Gabriella Brooks

Actor Liam Hemsworth is "happy to be moving on" with model Gabriella Brooks amid his divorce from singer Miley Cyrus. A source told US Weekly said the actor is enjoying spending time with 21-year-old Brooks, who was spotted having lunch with Hemsworth, 29, and his parents in Byron Bay, Australia.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," the insider added. The pictures come two months after Hemsworth was spotted with "Dynasty" star Maddison Brown in New York in October.

"Liam and Maddison weren't that serious and were mainly having fun together," the source added. The actor split from Cyrus, 27, in August after almost eight months of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus 11 days after she confirmed their breakup.

Cyrus was soon photographed with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlyn Carter. Cyrus is now dating singer Cody Simpson.

