Sam Mendes on directing James Bond films: There is no victory

  • London
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:17 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Filmmaker Sam Mendes, who helmed "Skyfall" and "Spectre", says directing the two James Bond films was a no-win situation for him. Interestingly, while "Skyfall" is often considered the best Bond film ever made, "Spectre" is cited as one of the weakest entries in the action spy franchise.

"When I think of them my stomach churns," Mendes said of his Bond movies. "It's just so hard. You feel like the England football manager. You think, if I win, I'll survive. If I lose, I'll be pilloried. There is no victory. Just survival," he told The Sunday Times.

Mendes said the global fandom around the franchise makes it difficult for filmmakers to please everyone. "Everyone has their own version of it in their head," he added.

The Bond franchise is returning next year with "No Time to Die," from director Cary Fukunaga. It will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as Agent 007. Mendes' next, "1917", a World War I action thriller is his first directorial effort post-2015's "Spectre" and the film is being billed as his ticket to the best director Oscar nomination. He is already nominated for a Golden Globe.

"1917" is slated for a Christmas release.

