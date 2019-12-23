Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 00:20 IST
UPDATE 2-Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

"Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" blasted into theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. The massive ticket sales show "Star Wars" remains one of the premiere Hollywood franchises able to draw big crowds to theaters, but the results also fell short of the prior films in the current trilogy. The 2015 movie "The Force Awakens opened with $517 million domestically and 2017's "The Last Jedi" had a $450 million global debut.

Roughly $176 million of the total for "Rise of Skywalker" came from the United States and Canada, ranking as the 12th-biggest opening of all time, and the third biggest in December, in the world's largest film market. "That's a great number for December," said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. "This is a huge franchise. It's got fans in every corner of the world."

But, Bock added, "that's a 20% decline (domestically) from the last installment. That's a cause for concern no matter how big your franchise is." Directed by J.J. Abrams, the new movie concludes a story begun by George Lucas in 1977 and centered around a young hero named Luke Skywalker. The latest episode, the ninth in the series, stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac as a trio taking up the fight against evil in the galaxy.

Critics have been divided on "Rise of Skywalker," with detractors saying the plot was convoluted and unimaginative. But many fans have embraced the latest chapter. About 86% of "Rise of Skywalker" ticket buyers surveyed by website Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie positive reviews.

Moviegoers arrived at theaters dressed as favorite characters from scavenger heroine Rey to furry warrior Chewbacca. Some attended 24-hour marathon screenings of the previous eight films leading up to "Rise of Skywalker." Cathleen Taff, Disney's head of theatrical distribution, said the company was pleased with initial sales and would judge the movie based on its entire run. The film is expected to attract families who are off from work over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

"We think it's a great start heading into these first couple weeks where we have the added benefit of holiday play," she said. Disney is putting future "Star Wars" movies on hold while the company decides where to take the franchise. Its next "Star Wars" movie is scheduled for release in December 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Israel reverses ban, Gaza Christians can visit Christmas sites

Christians in the Gaza Strip will be allowed to visit holy cities such as Bethlehem and Jerusalem at Christmas, Israel authorities said on Sunday, reversing a decision not to issue them permits. Israel tightly restricts movements out of the...

UPDATE 2-Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle new migrant wave from Syria, warns Europe

Turkey cannot handle a fresh wave of migrants from Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, warning that European countries will feel the impact of such an influx if violence in Syrias northwest is not stopped. Turkey currently hosts...

Jihadists kill six and abduct five in northeast Nigeria

IS-aligned jihadists killed six people and abducted five others in northeast Nigeria Sunday, after blocking a major highway and singling out security officials, aid workers and Christians, witnesses said. Around 30 fighters from the Islamic...

18 Indians abducted from Hong Kong-flagged vessel released: Indian High Commission

Eighteen Indians, who were kidnapped by pirates from a Hong Kong-flagged vessel near the Nigerian coast, have been released, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria said on Sunday. According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019