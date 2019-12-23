Country coming together against CAA more important than film's collection: Sonakshi

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says though she is happy with the commercial success of her latest Bollywood film "Dabangg 3", people coming out and protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was more important to her. "Dabangg 3", which released last Friday, garnered mixed reviews from the critics and audience, but the Salman Khan-starrer managed to earn Rs 80 crore at the box office, according to reports.

"I think people know what is more important and I am honestly happy about that," Sonakshi said when asked about the film's release amid ongoing protests against the controversial citizenship law. "The entire country has come together and protested against it (CAA). It is definitely more important than a film," she said at an event on Saturday evening.

The actor underlined that no one can take away the right to protest. "I am very proud about the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with people," she said. Asked why A-list stars don't express their views on the contentious Act, Sonakshi believes reacting to an issue is a matter of personal choice.

According to her, the entire focus shifts on the celebrities when they become part of the protests. "If people understand that they (celebrities) have come as part of the crowd, then definitely people would have come, but this doesn't happen. And it becomes inconvenient for those who are present there, so maybe that's why not many (celebrities) come.

"If it was made to be like they are also part of the crowd, then I would also love to be there," Sonakshi added. Several Bollywood celebrities had voiced their disappointment over the amended Citizenship Act.

Last week, Sonakshi was among the many names from the fraternity who took to social media to react on the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against the Act. "This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget," she had written on Twitter alongside a picture of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Protests broke out across the country after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind into an Act. According to the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship.

The protesters claim that the legislation was "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims. PTI KKP RDS HMB

