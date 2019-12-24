Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Aniston shares holiday picture with Rita Wilson

Jennifer Aniston shared a festive picture celebrating the holidays with her celebrity friends, on Monday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 09:43 IST
Jennifer Aniston shares holiday picture with Rita Wilson
Jennifer Aniston (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Aniston shared a festive picture celebrating the holidays with her celebrity friends, on Monday (local time). The 50-year-old actor shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post, "Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room Happy Holidays!" She ended it with a heart smiley and a bottle of champagne.

In the post, Aniston tagged her fellow actresses Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and her longtime hairstylist and friend Chris McMillan. On the post, McMillan commented, "Party of the year."

In the picture shared by the 'Friends' alum, Aniston is seen in the middle of the group while Dern, stood next to Aniston, playing with her own hair. Wilson and McMillan smiled alongside them and another friend, reported People magazine. The 'Murder Mystery' star recently threw her annual tree-trimming party, which was attended by several A-list stars, including her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

A source previously told People magazine, "The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen's favorite to host, she loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended." While talking about Pitt, the source told that he and Aniston have been in touch a few times since the latter's birthday and are "keeping it friendly."

Jennifer has been throwing parties during the holiday season. In November, Aniston hosted a thanksgiving party which was also attended by another famous ex, Justin Theroux, as well as Courtenay Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Arnett. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping centre

Five people were hospitalised after Christmas shoppers were crushed in a midnight balloon drop of gift vouchers at a Sydney suburban shopping centre. Video footage showed people at the Westfield Parramatta shopping centre jostling for the g...

Festive spirit in Goa ahead of Christmas

Ahead of Christmas, markets across Goa are in full festive spirit with a variety of trees, cribs, and decorative items at offer. The markets are glistening with strings of lights, stockings, glass balls, tree toppers, garlands and many othe...

Packers shut down Vikings, clinch NFC North title

Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 154 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North title with a 23-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Jones ran for the go-ahead touchd...

NBA roundup: Nuggets edge Suns, extend win streak

Jamal Murray had 28 points and seven assists, and he hit a go-ahead basket with 2.5 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 on Monday. Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019